Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the October 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at 5.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 5.75 and a 200-day moving average of 5.26. Credito Emiliano has a 12 month low of 3.80 and a 12 month high of 6.65.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

