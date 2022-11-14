Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the October 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at 5.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 5.75 and a 200-day moving average of 5.26. Credito Emiliano has a 12 month low of 3.80 and a 12 month high of 6.65.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
