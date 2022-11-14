Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $218.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $910.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRLBF shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

