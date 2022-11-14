Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $218.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cresco Labs Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $910.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.