Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 8%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.27. 1,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $657,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
