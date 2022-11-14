Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 8%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.27. 1,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $657,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cullinan Oncology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

