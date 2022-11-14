Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 2,167 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.37.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

FRC stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.94. 24,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.