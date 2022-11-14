Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 613 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 170,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

