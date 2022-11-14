Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 151,243 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after buying an additional 1,466,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,644. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

