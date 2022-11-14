Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.20. 153,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,109. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.