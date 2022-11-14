Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $36.14 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 3.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Rogers Communications worth $36,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,865. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

