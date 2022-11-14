Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 181.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.12. The company had a trading volume of 80,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,413. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $330.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

