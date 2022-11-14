Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $514.37. 57,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.68 and a 200 day moving average of $497.97. The company has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

