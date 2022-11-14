Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 123,433 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 123,433 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.3% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 231.2% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.65. 344,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

