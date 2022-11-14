Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 1,727,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Curaleaf Trading Up 4.7 %

CURLF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. 828,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,224. Curaleaf has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -36.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CURLF shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

