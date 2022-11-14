CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 5.9% Higher

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 8,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
