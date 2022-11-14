CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 5.9% Higher

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 8,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 115.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CureVac by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CureVac by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CureVac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

