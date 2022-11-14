CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $25.05 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $25.05 million and $143.34 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00587299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,999.32 or 0.30591452 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00942485 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $257.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

