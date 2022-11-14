cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $66,920.30

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,571.20 or 0.34913322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $55.71 million and approximately $66,920.30 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

