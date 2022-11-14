cVault.finance One Day Volume Hits $70,223.38 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,760.58 or 0.34693176 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and approximately $70,223.38 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

