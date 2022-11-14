CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 165,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

