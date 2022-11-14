Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Cymat Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

