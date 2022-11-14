Cynthia A. Niekamp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ball Stock Down 2.2 %

BALL stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. 2,309,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $81,141,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $62,483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $41,554,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $32,602,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $30,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

