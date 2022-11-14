Cynthia A. Niekamp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ball Stock Down 2.2 %
BALL stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. 2,309,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $81,141,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $62,483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $41,554,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $32,602,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $30,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.