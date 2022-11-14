CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.60 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 101.55% from the company’s current price.
CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
