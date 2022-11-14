D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,713 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after buying an additional 147,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,382,000 after buying an additional 624,644 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.91. 286,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

