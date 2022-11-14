D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.8% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,122,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.73. 37,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

