D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 168,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,014. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock worth $190,979,619 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

