D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 567 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 254.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $30.97. 55,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,025. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. StockNews.com raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.