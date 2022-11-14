D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,172,000 after buying an additional 1,904,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 294,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,120. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.
In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
