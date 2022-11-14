D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IYH stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.42. 1,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,153. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.