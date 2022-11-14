D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,760 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQT traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

