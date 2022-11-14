D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. 48,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

