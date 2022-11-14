D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

XME traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $51.92. 279,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.