D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.64.

EXPE stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

