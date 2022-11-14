D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.73. 105,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,416. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

