Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 903.8 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
Shares of DAIUF stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $87.16.
Daifuku Company Profile
