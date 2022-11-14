Daniel S. Farkas Sells 44,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.87. 20,028,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,857,590. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

