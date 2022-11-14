Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells $323,060.00 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %

DRI traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

