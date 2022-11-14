Data Storage (DTST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

DTST opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

