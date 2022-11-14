Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.62

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Datatec Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.
About Datatec
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datatec (DTTLY)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.