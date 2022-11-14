David Franklin Wong Sells 600 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total transaction of C$87,245.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.3 %

TRI traded down C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$145.25. 514,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$143.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.62. The company has a market cap of C$69.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of C$119.23 and a twelve month high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Thomson Reuters

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

