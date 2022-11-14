Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $100.16 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $9.51 or 0.00055740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $100.16 million and $846,536.13 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00589343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,225.43 or 0.30697922 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.