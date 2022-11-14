DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.70 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $17,522.77 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00344364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022728 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

