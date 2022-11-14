DeltaFi (DELFI) One Day Volume Reaches $16,342.65

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $16,342.65 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00581267 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.51 or 0.30277269 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

