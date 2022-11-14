DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $29.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,271. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 1,298,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,448 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

