Dero 1-Day Volume Tops $287,446.32 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00025958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $56.24 million and approximately $287,446.32 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,632.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00344459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00120639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00774300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00613085 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00232255 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,027,111 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

