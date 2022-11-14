Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel Stock Performance

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,287.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,168.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,247.73. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.