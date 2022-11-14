Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Robert Half International by 25.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

