Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in American Water Works by 80.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Water Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 788,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.