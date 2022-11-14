Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

NUE stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

