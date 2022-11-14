Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,409 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 420.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 805,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $95.58.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

