Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

