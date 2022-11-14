Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,904 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $125.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

