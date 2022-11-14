Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,240 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

